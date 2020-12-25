Menu
A man has died, three women are in hospital and a highway has been closed following a serious crash on Christmas morning.
News

Man dies and three hurt in horror Christmas Day crash

by Nathan Edwards
25th Dec 2020 3:29 PM
A 28-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a power pole beside a north Queensland highway.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police arrived on scene at The Palmerstone Highway at Coorumba, south west of Innisfail, just before 7.15am Friday morning.

It's reported the Holden Commodore, which had four occupants, veered off the road and crashed into a power pole, killing the driver.

Three women travelling with the man were transported to Innisfail Hospital in stable conditions.


Police closed the highway where the crash occurred, advising motorists to expect long delays if travelling through the area.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

