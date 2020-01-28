Menu
Aussie dies in tractor rollover on road

28th Jan 2020 11:47 AM

A MAN spent days laying injured on a roadside after he was thrown from his tractor in Victoria's East Gippsland.

Police believe the tractor rolled down an embankment on Tambo Upper Road at Bruthen five days ago, but the man could not move because of his injuries, and he was not found until 11.30am on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died and police will prepare a report for the coroner, but the death is not being counted towards the state's road toll.

farmer man killed rollover crash tractor

