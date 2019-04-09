Man dies in Tablelands plane crash

A MAN has died following a plane crash at the Herberton Range, south of Atherton yesterday afternoon.

Authorities began searching for the aircraft when it failed to arrive at Atherton.

The aircraft was located during an aerial search of the Herberton range about 4pm.

The male pilot, a 71-year-old Townsville man, and sole occupant of the aircraft was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Emergency services will return to the site later this morning.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations will investigate with assistance from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

More to come.