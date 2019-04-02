Menu
Man dies in shipping container fire in North Mackay
Man dies in shipping container fire

Rae Wilson
by and Gerard Cockburn
2nd Apr 2019 8:12 AM
A MAN has died in a shipping container fire overnight in Mackay.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Malcomson Street, North Mackay after multiple phone calls about an explosion.

The explosion occurred at a trailer manufacturing business in Malcolmson Street.

Paramedics declared a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.

Queensland Police are yet to identify the male.

The incident occurred about 1.50am and was extinguished at 2.18am.

Investigations are continuing.

A crime scene has been declared as investigators work to establish the cause of the explosion.

There is no further information available at this time.

