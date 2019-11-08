Menu
The Ethical Standards Command is investigating after a man died while being taken to Rockhampton watch house in a police vehicle on Friday morning.
Man dies in police custody on way to watch house

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
8th Nov 2019 10:09 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM
A MAN died while being taken to Rockhampton watch house in a police vehicle early this morning.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating.

Preliminary information indicates police were called to the carpark of a hotel in Bolsover Street around 3am following reports of a disturbance between a 46-year-old man and 33-year-old woman.

Officers arrested the Rockhampton man for breach of a domestic violence order.

Police said initial investigations indicated the man struggled with police before being restrained and transported to Rockhampton watch house.

Police said upon arrival at the watch house, around 3.50am, the man was found unresponsive in the police vehicle.

Officers conducted CPR until the arrival of the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The State Coroner has been advised and the Crime and Corruption Commission will provide independent oversight of the Ethical Standards Command investigation.

