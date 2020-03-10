Menu
The man in his 30s is believed to have been an employee at the Queensland Organics factory in Narangba.
News

Man dies trapped in machinery in workplace incident

by Nathan Edwards, AAP
10th Mar 2020 5:03 PM
A man in his 30s has died after becoming trapped within machinery at a workplace in Narangba, north of Brisbane.

He was believed to have become trapped in a conveyor belt while at work.

Police and Workplace Health & Safety are on scene at the Queensland Organics factory on Potassium St, with the deceased man is believed to have been an employee at the workplace.

Authorities were called to the scene just before midday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service had two crews on scene, while police also attended.

conveyor belt fatality machinary death narangba workplace fatality workplace health and safety

