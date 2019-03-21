Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man, aged 23, has been arrested and charged over the Mid North Coast death.
A man, aged 23, has been arrested and charged over the Mid North Coast death. Jarrard Potter
News

Man dies in hospital after alleged assault

21st Mar 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE man has died of head trauma and another has been charged over an alleged assault on the Coffs Coast.  

The deceased man, who suffered a fractured skull, was found unconscious in the driveway of a Nambucca Heads home on Tuesday morning, police said.

NSW Ambulance crews attended the scene where the man, aged 36, was rushed to Coffs Harbour Hospital where it was determined his skull had been fractured.

The man died in hospital just before 4pm the same day.

Detectives arrested a 23-year-old man in Riverside Dr, Nambucca Heads and he was taken to Macksville Police Station.

He has been charged with assault causing death and was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today.

More Stories

assault coffs coast death nambucca heads
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Controversial main street development gets the green light

    premium_icon Controversial main street development gets the green light

    News A multi-million dollar development in Bellingen's main street was approved by the Northern Regional Planning Panel.

    Mother and kids escape injury after car rolls into house

    premium_icon Mother and kids escape injury after car rolls into house

    News A MAN, in his 60s has been hospitalised following the incident

    Construction in city square is under way

    premium_icon Construction in city square is under way

    News Council's $2.5 million revitalisation of city square has started.

    Claims fly in the case of the mystery noise maps

    premium_icon Claims fly in the case of the mystery noise maps

    News The maps appear to show the full noise impacts of cuttings.