Man dies in hospital after alleged assault

A man, aged 23, has been arrested and charged over the Mid North Coast death. Jarrard Potter

ONE man has died of head trauma and another has been charged over an alleged assault on the Coffs Coast.

The deceased man, who suffered a fractured skull, was found unconscious in the driveway of a Nambucca Heads home on Tuesday morning, police said.

NSW Ambulance crews attended the scene where the man, aged 36, was rushed to Coffs Harbour Hospital where it was determined his skull had been fractured.

The man died in hospital just before 4pm the same day.

Detectives arrested a 23-year-old man in Riverside Dr, Nambucca Heads and he was taken to Macksville Police Station.

He has been charged with assault causing death and was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today.