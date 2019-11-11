Menu
A man has died in a crash west of Nambucca Heads.
Man dies in car crash on Mid North Coast

Jasmine Minhas
11th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
A MAN has died in a car crash on the Mid North Coast, west of Nambucca Heads.

Police believe the accident, which claimed the life of a 63-year-old man, had occurred the day before it had been reported to police.

The man is believed to have been driving a Hyundai Tuscan on Friday when it rolled down an embankment at South Arm Rd, South Arm.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10am on Saturday morning, where the man was declared deceased.

A crime scene was established as officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police have said initial inquiries suggest the crash took place sometime after 2pm on Friday, after a bushfire had burnt through the surrounding area.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

