Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATALITY: A 20-year-old man has died after two vehicles collided on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale.
FATALITY: A 20-year-old man has died after two vehicles collided on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale. 9 News Wide Bay
News

Man dies and couple in hospital after highway crash

Mark Zita
by
31st Dec 2018 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN aged 20 has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale on Saturday morning.

Police said a sedan and a small truck towing a caravan crashed head-on 38km south of the township at 11.10am.

"The driver and sole occupant of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene," a police statement said.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a man and a woman aged in their 60s from Glenella, received minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Both sides of the highway were closed for most of the afternoon and evening.

Traffic was backed up for more than 5km from the crash.

Police set up diversions around the site, with traffic redirected to Fingerboard and Tableland roads.

The highway was reopened at 7.30pm and the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have any information for police, including dash-cam footage of the crash, contact Policelink on 131444.

bruce highway crash editors picks gladstone region miriam vale
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Heavy traffic near Woodburn causes travel delays

    Heavy traffic near Woodburn causes travel delays

    News Clarence Valley motorists should prepare for traffic delays and bushfire smoke

    BREAKING: Police officer hit by car on highway

    BREAKING: Police officer hit by car on highway

    News The officer has been taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital.

    Perfect weather forecast to end 2018 for Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Perfect weather forecast to end 2018 for Coffs Coast

    News Today the temperature reached a top of 27 degrees.

    Delays on highway across the North Coast

    Delays on highway across the North Coast

    News Holiday-makers need to allow for extra time on the road.

    Local Partners