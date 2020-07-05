Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died after falling from a balcony in Sydney. Picture: iStock
A man has died after falling from a balcony in Sydney. Picture: iStock
News

Man dies after falling from Sydney balcony

by Sarah McPhee
5th Jul 2020 8:12 PM

A young man has died after falling from a balcony in Sydney's CBD with police considering the death to be as a result of "misadventure".

Emergency services were called to reports a man had fallen from a balcony on Liverpool St in the city about 6.15pm on Sunday.

A 25-year-old man died at the scene.

Local police are investigating and a crime scene has been established.

"The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and is believed to be misadventure," NSW Police said in a statement later on Sunday night.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Man dies after falling from Sydney balcony

More Stories

balcony fall death editors picks fatal incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Catholic church putting ‘corporate interests above people’

        premium_icon Catholic church putting ‘corporate interests above people’

        News ‘At my age the thought of finding somewhere else to live is horrifying.’

        King Con maintains perfect record at July Carnival

        premium_icon King Con maintains perfect record at July Carnival

        Horses The Warwick Farm trainer is building momentum after yet another win at Grafton on...

        Police out in force on our roads these school holidays

        premium_icon Police out in force on our roads these school holidays

        News Police urging caution on our roads as thousands expected to travel

        PHOTOS: Lions send premiers home empty-handed

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Lions send premiers home empty-handed

        Soccer Coffs City impress in their Coastal Premier League debut, sending the southern...