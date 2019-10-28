Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died almost a week after falling from a skateboard.
A man has died almost a week after falling from a skateboard.
Health

Man dies after fall from skateboard

by Grace Mason
28th Oct 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died almost a week after suffering critical head injuries falling from a skateboard at Mission Beach.

Emergency services were called to Porter Promenade just before 6pm on October 22 where the man had fallen from the motorised skateboard.

It is understood the man had been riding along the public footpath when the crash occurred.

MORE NEWS

Tributes for 'lovely' couple killed in crash

State labels wallaby relocation plan 'futile

Teens hospitalised after Kanimbla crash

The 42-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being flown by rescue helicopter to Townsville Hospital where he has remained in a critical condition.

He was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash and anyone with information who they are yet to speak with is asked to come forward.

death skateboard transport

Top Stories

    Torched on the footpath

    premium_icon Torched on the footpath

    News Residents were disgusted by the huge pile of household rubbish left in the street

    Milat death adds to mystery over Narelle Cox

    premium_icon Milat death adds to mystery over Narelle Cox

    Crime Narelle Cox's family had notorious killer on their radar

    Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    premium_icon Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    Crime A teacher was allegedly stabbed by a student at a primary school.

    We pay more to mow footy fields than we give to the arts

    premium_icon We pay more to mow footy fields than we give to the arts

    News Archibald Prize winner slams his 'f*****' of a careers advisor.