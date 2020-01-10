Menu
Crime

Man dies after colleague poisoned lunch

by Jackie Salo
10th Jan 2020 12:30 PM

A German man whose twisted co-worker poisoned him has died - four years after he ate the tainted food and fell into a coma, according to a report.

The 26-year-old male victim worked with the man, identified only as Klaus O, before co-workers began to suspect their lunches were being poisoned at the metal fittings company in northwest Germany, news agency dpa reported.

The 57-year old defendant, known as Klaus O, was sentenced to life in prison. Picture: Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP
Klaus O - who was sentenced to life in prison - was caught on camera in March 2018 sprinkling white powder on a co-worker's sandwiches.

The powder was determined to be lead acetate - a toxic, almost tasteless substance - leading authorities to investigate whether the incident was an attempted murder, the report said.

When authorities searched his home, they discovered numerous poisonous substances, including mercury, lead and cadmium, Deutsche Welle reported.

Police then expanded their probe to include the deaths of 21 more employees in addition to three others who were seriously ill.

The latest victim's parents testified at Klaus O's trial about the suffering their son had endured.

Klaus O, who had been working for the company for 38 years, is appealing his verdict in the poisoning trial.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

