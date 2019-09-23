Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was trapped in the car and was treated for critical injuries before he died at the scene. Photo: Contributed
The man was trapped in the car and was treated for critical injuries before he died at the scene. Photo: Contributed
Breaking

Teen dies after car flips, crashes into tree

Ashley Carter
23rd Sep 2019 6:10 AM | Updated: 7:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has died after his car flipped and crashed into a tree in the Sunshine Coast's south overnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said about 9.30pm, the man's car was travelling south on Beerburrum Rd at Elimbah when it left the road, crossed an embankment, overturned and crashed into a tree.

The man was entrapped in the car and was treated for critical injuries by paramedics, including Critical Care, before he died at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or any information to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. 

More Stories

beerburrum rd elimbah fatal crash queensland police service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    The rest we forget: Our homeless veteran shame

    premium_icon The rest we forget: Our homeless veteran shame

    News A staggering number of veterans experience homelessness every year – a rate nearly three times higher than the national average.

    This bloke just tried to save a stranger's house with a hose

    premium_icon This bloke just tried to save a stranger's house with a hose

    News JACOB Vidler said instincts took over as he battled a house fire.

    VIDEO: Fire ravages Coffs Harbour family's home

    premium_icon VIDEO: Fire ravages Coffs Harbour family's home

    News 'House was well alight with flames out through the front windows'

    Family of plane crash victims speak out

    premium_icon Family of plane crash victims speak out

    News “Jeff’s and Matt’s passing is devastating news."