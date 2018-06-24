Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were on the scene on the New England Highway.
Police were on the scene on the New England Highway. Trevor Veale
News

Man died on the side of the highway despite CPR from public

by Gerard Walsh
24th Jun 2018 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:23 AM

TRAVELLERS on the New England Highway administered CPR to a Beaudesert man who suffered a medical episode at a rest area at 11.30am Saturday.

The man, 72, and his wife had pulled up at the rest area in Wallangarra where the man suffered a medical condition in the car.

Sergeant Alan Baker, of Wallangarra police, said the woman called 000 and flagged down people on the highway to help.

"Four members of the public got the man out of the car and administered CPR but he passed away at the scene," Sgt Baker said.

"I am very appreciative of the efforts of the four people who did their best to save the man's life."

"The more people with CPR training the better.

The man and his wife were travelling from Glen Innes to their home at Beaudesert when he took ill at the rest area at Wallangarra.

cpr editors picks queensland warwick
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Festival celebrates ten years of Headspace

    premium_icon Festival celebrates ten years of Headspace

    News Musicians, street artists and performers celebrate a decade of Headspace in Coffs Harbour.

    Run to beat chill

    Run to beat chill

    News Entries open for Coffs Harbour Running Festival

    Construction to begin on new $15m service centre

    premium_icon Construction to begin on new $15m service centre

    News Around 110 jobs to be created across five new businesses.

    Five reasons to pack your suitcase now

    Five reasons to pack your suitcase now

    News Your chance to win an African Safari trip for two.

    Local Partners