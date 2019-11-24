Man dead, woman injured in Granville attack

Blaxcell St in lockdown after a man's death this evening. Picture: AJ Rajbanshi Jr

Blaxcell St in lockdown after a man's death this evening. Picture: AJ Rajbanshi Jr

A man has died and a woman has been hospitalised as police investigate an incident in Granville on Saturday.

Paramedics had rushed to a home on Blaxcell St about 7.30pm where they were confronted with the sight of the man seriously injured.

Attempts were made to save the man's life before he later died at Westmead Hospital.

A woman also found injured at the scene is currently at the same hospital, where she is in a stable condition.

Police are investigating whether the incident is domestic violence-related. Picture: AJ Rajbanshi Jr

Detectives from the Cumberland Police Area Command have cordoned off the street and have established a crime scene.

Their main line of inquiry at this stage is whether or not the incident is domestic-violence related, as officers attempt to piece together what unfolded.

A police spokeswoman was unable to provide more details on the incident, other than to confirm the man had sustained critical injuries to his upper body.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Granville Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000