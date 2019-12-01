Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dead, two rescued after boat capsized

by AAP
1st Dec 2019 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:21 PM

 

A man has died and two people have been rescued after a boat capsized off Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Emergency services were called to Long Reef off Anzac Parade, Collaroy, after 9am on Sunday following reports a boat had overturned.

Three people were thrown into the water.

The boat capsized at Long Reef. Picture: 7News
The boat capsized at Long Reef. Picture: 7News

 

Long Reef, in Sydney's Northern Beaches.
Long Reef, in Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Police from Northern Beaches Police Area Command attended, assisted by the Marine Area Command, Surf Life Saving NSW and NSW Ambulance paramedics.

The body of a man, believed to be in his 60s, was found in the water. He is yet to be formally identified.

A man, 33, and boy, 13, were rescued from the rocks nearby and were being assessed by paramedics.

It is understood the older man and child were wearing life jackets.

Police attended the scene. Picture: 7 News.
Police attended the scene. Picture: 7 News.

More Stories

capsize death editors picks fatality tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Harwood crash the Rebels' party in big away win

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Harwood crash the Rebels' party in big away win

        News HARWOOD have maintained top spot on the North Coast Premier League ladder after proving too strong for the Northern District Rebels on Saturday.

        Fundraiser launched to assist local banana growers

        premium_icon Fundraiser launched to assist local banana growers

        News THE page is aiming to raise $50,000 for the banana industry.

        Friday's rain brings end to Coffs' six week dry spell

        premium_icon Friday's rain brings end to Coffs' six week dry spell

        News RESIDENTS delight as rain hits the Coffs Coast.

        Truck crash south of Coffs closes Pacific Highway

        premium_icon Truck crash south of Coffs closes Pacific Highway

        News THE driver was taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital.