Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has reportedly drowned in the Ross River.
A man has reportedly drowned in the Ross River.
News

Man dies after drowning in North Queensland river

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2018 4:56 PM

A 46-YEAR-OLD man has drowned in the Ross River at Rasmussen this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the incident about 1.30pm after reports a man had been pulled unconscious from the water.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed no one was transported to hospital and the incident was now in the hands of police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man "got into the river and got into trouble".

No further details have been confirmed at this time.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and uniformed members of the Australian Defence Force are understood to have assisted with CPR while undertaking an exercise close by, but it was too late to revive the man.

Related Items

apex park drowning rasmussen townsville

Top Stories

    Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    premium_icon Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    Opinion I've thought about killing those who raped me but I'm glad I didn't, writes journalist SHERELE MOODY.

    Four Port Macquarie candidates for Cowper pre-selection

    premium_icon Four Port Macquarie candidates for Cowper pre-selection

    News Another Port Macquarie local is up for pre-selection.

    Cap on building heights a 'missed opportunity'?

    premium_icon Cap on building heights a 'missed opportunity'?

    News Chamber's vision for major hotel at Jetty quashed by storey limits.

    Shark shuts down Coffs Coast beach

    premium_icon Shark shuts down Coffs Coast beach

    News A COFFS beach was closed by lifeguards following a shark sighting.

    Local Partners