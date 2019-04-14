Menu
Man dead, children hurt, in three-car highway crash

by Campbell Gellie
14th Apr 2019 5:04 PM
A man died, two children are in a serious condition and another person was trapped in the wreckage of a three-car crash on the Pacific Highway north of Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

"The male driver of one vehicle died at the scene," a police statement read.

"Another driver remains trapped in one of the other vehicles."

A major emergency response attended the crash. Picture: Facebook/NACRFS
A major emergency response attended the crash. Picture: Facebook/NACRFS

 

The crash happened just after 2pm.

Seven ambulance crews and two rescue helicopters attended at the Nerong scene, just north of Port Stephens.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said two children, eight and 10, were taken to John Hunter Hospital, both in serious condition.

"One patient was trapped and extricated while another is still trapped," she said.

The northbound lane of the Pacific Highway near Nerong was closed and motorists were warned to avoid the area.

