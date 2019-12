Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found at Adachi Park in Perth on Christmas Eve.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found at Adachi Park in Perth on Christmas Eve.

Police were called to Adachi Park in Ascot about 8.20am (AWST) on Christmas Eve and confirmed the man was dead.

Forensic officers are at the park and detectives want to speak to anyone who was in the area earlier in the morning.