Surfer dead after tragic early morning surf

Man dead at Greenmount beach on the Gold Coast after tragic early morning surf.

A MAN has died at one of the Gold Coast's most popular beaches this morning.

The 70-year-old man was understood to be surfing off Snapper Rocks at Greenmount Beach when he may have fallen into the water and hit his head.

Emergency services received a flurry of calls from 4.42am when the man was pulled from the water unconscious.

#Greenmount beach Paramedics on scene reported post immersion in surf. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) December 18, 2018

Queensland Ambulance officers arrived on the scene at 4.57am and attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The matter is now in the hands of Queensland police.

Acting Gold Coast chief lifeguard Chris Maynard told the Gold Coast Bulletin this morning that the man was found floating face down in the water.

"It is quite a tragedy at this time of year," he said.

"Any incident in the ocean is a tragedy."

Snapper Rocks is one of the Gold Coast's best-regarded surf breaks, with huge crowds flocking to the famed beach.

World champion locals Joel Parkinson and Mick Fanning are often seen shredding Greenmount.

Known as the 'superbank', surfers can get the best ride when there is a southerly swell and south-easterly wind.

In recent years it has become so popular with both locals and travelling surfers that there have been calls to cap the number of people surfing the break or to have amateur surfers stay clear.

This call was backed by Fanning and other world champion surfers.

Snapper Rocks is regarded by some to have become the city's premier surf spot after the coastline changed in the mid 1990s when the Kirra groyne was reduced and sand pumping began in the Tweed River.