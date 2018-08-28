Menu
The man's mother sat outside the home being comforted by emergency service workers. Picture: Bill Hearne
Man dead after running into blaze to save his mum

by Angelo RissoDERRICK KRUSCHE
28th Aug 2018 5:58 AM | Updated: 7:18 AM
A MAN has died in a house fire after helping his elderly mother escape from the blaze before re-entering the property in Sydney's inner west, in the early hours of this morning.

Police said the man helped his mother out of the home on Henley Marine Drive in Rodd Point, but he then went back inside to extinguish the flames, when he died.

A man died after running back into his burning house. Picture: Bill Hearne
Firefighters said they discovered his body inside the house after 2.30am.

"The fire was through the roof, it was quite a fierce fire," NSW Fire and Rescue duty commander Graham Moore said.

"An elderly woman was able to be removed from the premises by her son.

"Unfortunately her son re-entered the premises, where fire crews located him at a later time. Unfortunately he was deceased.

The house on Henley Marine Drive, Rodd Point was engulfed in flames when NSW Fire Brigade arrived. Picture: Bill Hearne
"(It's) extremely sad circumstances for the family. It's a really timely reminder that once you manage to get yourself out of a fire, whatever you do, don't go in."

The elderly mother was seen being comforted by emergency workers.

Firefighters remain at the scene and continue to extinguish the fire. This morning, the roof of the house had collapsed.

Emergency service workers battle the flames. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police have established a crime scene and will launch an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

    Local Partners