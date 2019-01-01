Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dead after losing control of bike, crashing into tree

Hayden Johnson
by
1st Jan 2019 10:07 AM | Updated: 3:29 PM

A MAN has died after losing control and crashing into a tree at Springfield.

Queensland Police Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Springfield Central overnight.

Initial inquiries indicate around 6.45pm a motorcycle was travelling east on Sinnathamby Boulevard approaching University Dr when the rider has lost control and hit a tree in the centre median strip.

The rider, a 33-year-old Morayfield man, was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police investigations are continuing.

 

More Stories

fatal motorcycle crash queensland police springfield central
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    2019 a big year for major local development

    premium_icon 2019 a big year for major local development

    News IT'S set to be a year of growth for Coffs as major developments are due to be complete, and others will begin construction. See our list of what to expect.

    • 1st Jan 2019 5:00 PM
    'Small' number of NYE arrests made: police

    premium_icon 'Small' number of NYE arrests made: police

    News Police were out in full force overnight.

    Reptile expert talks down tall tales

    premium_icon Reptile expert talks down tall tales

    News With the summer months upon us snakes are more active

    Keep 'em up

    Keep 'em up

    News BJ Charter has raised a staggering amount for the Westpac Helicopter

    Local Partners