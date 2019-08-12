Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man dead after horror rollover on remote FNQ road

by Grace Mason
12th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND man has died in the Far North within hours after rolling his car on a remote road.

The Forensic Crash Unit is working to determine the cause of the crash which took place about 5pm in Hope Vale on Sunday.

It occurred less than five hours after a head on collision near Bamaga where a 68-year-old tourist died.

The man was driving on Aerodrome Rd when it is believed he lost control and rolled the car.

He was the only one inside the vehicle at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

bamaga fatal crash fnq

Top Stories

    Liz Cambage: ‘I couldn’t stop crying’

    Liz Cambage: ‘I couldn’t stop crying’

    Basketball Australian basketball star Liz Cambage has penned a brutally honest account of her day-to-day battle with anxiety and depression.

    Designing to the dollar or designing the best?

    premium_icon Designing to the dollar or designing the best?

    News Has the RMS been designing to the dollar, instead of designing the best bypass?

    • 12th Aug 2019 11:45 AM
    • 1 GuruM
    IN COURT: The alleged offenders facing the magistrate today

    premium_icon IN COURT: The alleged offenders facing the magistrate today

    News A list of the accused due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

    PHOTOS: Snappers run riot over hapless Pirates in huge win

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Snappers run riot over hapless Pirates in huge win

    News SNAPPERS pile on the points in huge preliminary final victory.