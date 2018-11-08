Menu
A man aged in his 20s has received lower limb fractures after his Hyundai Getz collided with a white 4x4 on Pennant Hills Road, Oatlands. Picture: Bill Hearne
News

Young man cut free from car wreckage

by Sam McBeath
8th Nov 2018 7:05 AM
A MAN had to be cut out of his crumpled car after a serious head on collision with another vehicle in Sydney's northwest overnight.

Police responded to Pennant Hills Rd, Oatlands after reports of a two-car accident just after 10pm on Wednesday.

 

The crash occurred just outside the prestigious Kings School and is understood to have involved a Hyundai Getz and a 4WD.

The man driving the smaller car received multiple injuries and was trapped inside the car by his legs for some time while police rescue worked feverishly to free him as the rain became heavier.

The man was trapped for over an hour. Picture: Bill Hearne
A medical team landed in a helicopter on Kings grounds but the man was treated and taken to Westmead Hospital via road in a stable condition.

A medical team of doctors were responded by helicopter and landed in the Kings School oval. Picture: Bill Hearne
The section of road has been blocked off as the crash investigation unit examines the scene.

Any witnesses or people with dashcam footage are urged to contact police.

