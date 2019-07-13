Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man crushed to death by tree in country Victoria
Man crushed to death by tree in country Victoria
News

Man crushed to death in horror incident

by Aneeka Simonis
13th Jul 2019 2:42 PM

A MAN has been crushed to death by a tree in country Victoria.

The 64-year-old was cutting up a tree on a property in Leeds Rd, Yarrawalla, 233km north of Melbourne, when it fell on him about midday on Saturday.

It is believed he was using a chainsaw to clear the tree, which had fallen on a shed earlier in the week.

Emergency services were called but the man died at the scene.

No other people were injured.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner and WorkSafe will attend the scene.

More Stories

Show More
accident death editors picks rural

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Police and SES search National Park for missing man

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Police and SES search National Park for missing man

    News COFFS-CLARENCE Police and local SES members have searched a State Forest between Coffs Harbour and Grafton well into the night for missing man Lachlan Cairns.

    Search underway for missing man

    premium_icon Search underway for missing man

    News THE man has been missing for three days.

    The future is friendly to our pets

    premium_icon The future is friendly to our pets

    News Doors opening to furry visitors.

    How a homeless youth became a leading digital guru

    premium_icon How a homeless youth became a leading digital guru

    News From violence to drugs, Coffs ex-pat Joe's story hits close to home.