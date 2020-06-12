Menu
The man died early on Friday at an industrial site south of Wollongong. Picture: iStock
Man crushed to death by gate at work

by Sarah McPhee
12th Jun 2020 10:15 AM

A man has died after being crushed by a gate at an industrial site in New South Wales.

The workplace accident occurred about 6am on Berkeley Rd in Berkeley, a southern suburb of Wollongong.

Emergency services were called to reports "a man was crushed by a gate", police said in a statement on Friday.

Despite their efforts, he died at the scene.

RELATED: Business fined in state's first industrial manslaughter case

"The body, which has not yet been formally identified, is believed to be a man aged in his 60s," police said.

Police are investigating the man's death in conjunction with SafeWork NSW.

"SafeWork NSW is onsite and investigating following reports that a man has died after being crushed by a gate at an industrial site in Berkeley this morning," a spokeswoman told news.com.au.

"SafeWork's investigation is ongoing."

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

In Melbourne last week, a man died after he was crushed by a metal pole while unloading a truck.

Originally published as Man crushed to death by gate at work

industrial site nsw wollongong workplace accident workplace death

