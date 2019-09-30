Menu
The man became trapped while operating a bobcat.
News

Man crushed by water tank while driving bobcat

by Georgia Clark
30th Sep 2019 7:43 AM
A man was screaming for help for more than an hour and a half after being crushed in his bobcat during an accident on a regional property in the Hunter region.

The man, 61, was constructing a water tank at Buketty on Sunday afternoon when part of it came loose, pinning his legs and trapping him inside a bobcat he was operating.

The man, who lives on the farm, was by himself in a remote area of the property when the accident occurred.

The man was flown to hospital.
In an incredible story of survival, the Hunter resident told paramedics he was screaming for help for an hour and a half before he was able to raise the alarm by restarting his bobcat.

It was only once he was able to restart the vehicle and make a loud dragging noise that neighbours came to the rescue.

A critical care paramedic and specialist doctor were immediately called to the scene, where they provided pain relief to the man before NSW Fire and Rescue arrived.

The man was freed from the bobcat after an hour-long rescue operation involving Fire and Rescue and NSW Ambulance.
It took emergency crews more than an hour to free the man from the vehicle.

Part of the tank had seriously crushed the man's legs so crews worked rapidly to ensure the man didn't sustain more serious injuries.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was flown to Westmead Hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.

hunter valley nsw on farm accident water tank

