Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Man crushed by garbage chute in Neutral Bay. Picture: Supplied
Man crushed by garbage chute in Neutral Bay. Picture: Supplied
News

Man crushed by 250kg garbage chute

by Erin Lyons
17th Feb 2021 12:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rescued after a garbage chute weighing 250kgs fell on top of him, trapping him underneath in Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a unit block on Bent Street in the harbourside suburb of Neutral Bay about 9.30am Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man had been crushed by the garbage chute which was previously attached to the building.

Firefighters managed to free the man from the debris, before he was treated by paramedics for suspected leg, shoulder and rib injuries.

Paramedics believe the chute would weigh about 250kgs. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW
Paramedics believe the chute would weigh about 250kgs. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW

 

He was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Dennis Bungener praised bystanders for rushing to the man's aid.

"It appears a chute carrying waste from a construction site had dislodged and fallen on top of the man, pinning him underneath," he said.

"He was very lucky he didn't sustain more serious injuries. It's estimated the chute weighed around 250kgs."

"It's an important reminder to take all safety precautions while at work, especially on construction sites."

SafeWork has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Man crushed by 250kg garbage chute

More Stories

accident garbage shute injury sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Old Woolgoolga clubhouse comes down

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Old Woolgoolga clubhouse comes down

        News See drone photos of the old Woolgoolga clubhouse coming down.

        Police reveal details of horror car crash

        Premium Content Police reveal details of horror car crash

        News A team of crash investigators will determine cause of horrific Pringles Way...

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 17, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 17, 2021

        Community Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community