Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One man is in hospital and another is in custody after a violent brawl in Slacks Creek last night.
One man is in hospital and another is in custody after a violent brawl in Slacks Creek last night.
Crime

Man ‘critical’ after stabbing in violent brawl

by Danielle Buckley
8th Nov 2018 9:01 AM

A MAN has been stabbed in the chest and another man is in custody after a violent brawl south of Brisbane last night.

Police were called to Slacks Creek address last night about 8.30pm after reports of an "altercation".

When officers arrived at the Wagensveldt Street address they found a 23-year-old man with a single stab wound to the chest.

He was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

After investigations, police later arrested a 26-year-old Carina Heights man and took him into custody.

He is currently assisting police with their investigations.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444.

editors picks logan slacks creek stabbing

Top Stories

    Officers praised for swift actions in drug-fuelled car chase

    premium_icon Officers praised for swift actions in drug-fuelled car chase

    News POLICE officers who had found themselves in the firing line of a rifle during a drug-fuelled car chase through Coffs Harbour have been praised for their bravery

    • 8th Nov 2018 8:00 AM
    Promising sign for endangered turtles

    premium_icon Promising sign for endangered turtles

    News Virus threatening to wipe out turtle species identified.

    • 8th Nov 2018 7:30 AM
    2.6m white shark attacked Ballina surfer

    2.6m white shark attacked Ballina surfer

    News The DPI identified the shark involved was a white shark

    Officer recounts moments before fatal shots were fired

    premium_icon Officer recounts moments before fatal shots were fired

    Crime The inquest into the shooting death of Paul Lambert continues

    Local Partners