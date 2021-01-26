Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police investigations are ongoing after a man sustained critical injuries in a motorcycle crash in the Mackay region.
Police investigations are ongoing after a man sustained critical injuries in a motorcycle crash in the Mackay region.
News

Man critical after motorcycle crash near Mackay

by Danielle O’Neal
26th Jan 2021 8:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a crash north of Mackay overnight.

Emergency services were called to the single motorcycle crash at Whitehaven Dr in Blacks Beach about 11.32pm.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was treated for critical injuries at the scene and taken to Mackay Hospital under lights and sirens.

Police investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in southeast Queensland, a man in his 20s was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition after his vehicle left the road and crashed down an embankment in Tamborine Mountain in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

 

 

 

Originally published as Man critical after motorcycle crash near Mackay

blacks beach blacks beach motorcycle crash road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: How a vaccine will roll out for us

        Premium Content COVID-19: How a vaccine will roll out for us

        Health Member for Page Kevin Hogan has shown timeline for proposed vaccine delivery as first vaccine approved for use

        • 26th Jan 2021 8:00 AM
        Back to class in the new post-pandemic norm

        Premium Content Back to class in the new post-pandemic norm

        News Getting back to University life at SCU’s Coffs campus.

        Art “just has to show emotion” says young winner

        Premium Content Art “just has to show emotion” says young winner

        News Each portrait tells a story of the young artist’s relationship to a person...

        ‘She gave us hope’: Beth’s impact on family who fled genocide

        Premium Content ‘She gave us hope’: Beth’s impact on family who fled...

        News A Burundi family had nothing but praise for Coffs Australia Day nominee Beth...