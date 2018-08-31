Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File picture: The man is in a critical condition in a Townsville hospital.
File picture: The man is in a critical condition in a Townsville hospital.
Breaking

Man critical after air hose mishap

31st Aug 2018 12:50 PM

A MAN has suffered massive internal injuries after an incident involving a high-pressure air hose on a prawn trawler off Queensland.

The 32-year-old was working in the Gulf of Carpentaria when the 3000 PSI air hose caused severe damage to his lower abdomen and groin in what has been described a case of misadventure. 

The remote location meant it took emergency services more than eight hours to get him to a hospital in Townsville, where he remains in a critical condition.

Top Stories

    RMS tight lipped on bypass progress

    premium_icon RMS tight lipped on bypass progress

    News The Coffs Harbour Mayor is worried we will get a "cheap bypass".

    Ready and set to tri for gold for Australia

    premium_icon Ready and set to tri for gold for Australia

    Sport Six of our best selected in the Australian triathlon team.

    Paedophiles to face tougher penalties

    premium_icon Paedophiles to face tougher penalties

    Crime New reforms mean paedophiles will get the sentences they deserve.

    Govt to force companies to hire more female tradies

    premium_icon Govt to force companies to hire more female tradies

    Business CONSTRUCTION companies will be told to double the number of women.

    Local Partners