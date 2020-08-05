Menu
Man convicted of terrifying child sex offence to appeal

Aisling Brennan
5th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:34 AM
A BRISBANE man convicted of stripping naked and straddling a young girl after removing her underpants while she laid in her mother's bed will appeal his conviction.

The now 32-year-old was sentenced in June for the indecent assault of a person under 16 and damaging property.

Court documents revealed the then 27-year-old offender entered the bedroom of an acquaintance on the Tweed Coast and stripped naked on Boxing Day in 2015.

He then removed the underpants of the then six-year-old victim and straddled her.

The girl later told police she was so terrified she had planned an escape plan from the house.

The man was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in jail with a non-parole period of nine months, which was backdated to expire at his sentencing on June 17.

He appeared in person, having travelled from Brisbane, in Lismore District Court on Tuesday to appeal his conviction.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan granted the appeal hearing and requested the transcript of the man's sentencing proceedings be provided to both the defence and the prosecution.

The appeal will be held on September 30 and is expected to last three hours.

