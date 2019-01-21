Man convicted in revenge porn case

local man has been sentenced for distributing intimate images in a domestic violence-related case.

A VICTIM of revenge porn has seen some justice served after a man was convicted of the domestic violence-related crime at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

Steven Piggott was sentenced to an 18 month-long Community Correction Order by Magistrate Jeff Linden after he pleaded guilty to intentionally distributing the intimate images without the victim's consent.

Piggott will be supervised by Community Corrections Officers, must not commit any offence and must not consume alcohol or drugs for the next one and a half years or will face further penalties.

A relatively new offence, image-based abuse was criminalised in NSW in August 2017.

Offenders can potentially face up to three years behind bars and can cop a $11,000 fine.

Offenders who do not delete or destroy the images can face an additional two year jail sentence and a $5,500 fine.