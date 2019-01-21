Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
local man has been sentenced for distributing intimate images in a domestic violence-related case.
local man has been sentenced for distributing intimate images in a domestic violence-related case. MaxPixel's contributors
News

Man convicted in revenge porn case

Jasmine Minhas
by
21st Jan 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VICTIM of revenge porn has seen some justice served after a man was convicted of the domestic violence-related crime at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

Steven Piggott was sentenced to an 18 month-long Community Correction Order by Magistrate Jeff Linden after he pleaded guilty to intentionally distributing the intimate images without the victim's consent.

Piggott will be supervised by Community Corrections Officers, must not commit any offence and must not consume alcohol or drugs for the next one and a half years or will face further penalties.

A relatively new offence, image-based abuse was criminalised in NSW in August 2017.

Offenders can potentially face up to three years behind bars and can cop a $11,000 fine.

Offenders who do not delete or destroy the images can face an additional two year jail sentence and a $5,500 fine.

More Stories

coffs harbour coffs harbour local court crime revenge porn
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Candidate would donate part of his wage to youth if elected

    premium_icon Candidate would donate part of his wage to youth if elected

    News Greens candidate Jonathan Cassell has announced his campaign to contest the state seat of Coffs Harbour with a big pledge for the electorate's youth.

    • 21st Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Oakeshott calls for concrete plans on bypass

    premium_icon Oakeshott calls for concrete plans on bypass

    News Coffs Bypass EIS wil be out in June/July: Roads Minister

    ‘He was staring into space … like no one was there’

    premium_icon ‘He was staring into space … like no one was there’

    Crime Mr Newman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Family fear for welfare of missing woman

    Family fear for welfare of missing woman

    News MISSING: Have you seen Betty?