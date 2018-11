A male driver has had his licence suspended for six months after travelling nearly 50km over the speed limit on the D'Aguilar Hwy near Coolabunia.

A male driver has had his licence suspended for six months after travelling nearly 50km over the speed limit on the D'Aguilar Hwy near Coolabunia. FILE

A MAN has had his licence suspended for six months after travelling nearly 50km over the speed limit on the D'Aguilar Hwy near Coolabunia last week.

Officers intercepted the man at 6.55am on Tuesday, October 30.

Police allege the vehicle was travelling at 147km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The 54-year-old Glen Eden man was fined $1218 and had his licence suspended for six months.