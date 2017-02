The Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew a man to John Hunter Hospital after a farming accident near Macksville.

A MAN rolled a tractor yesterday afternoon at Macksville and required urgent transport to hospital.

The 59-year-old was flown by Westpac Rescue Helicopter from a property near Macksville to John Hunter Hospital.

The patient was in a serious condition.

In a separate incident, a man was flown from Coffs Harbour Hospital to Newcastle on Friday night.

The man, in his 40s, suffered a serious injury to his arm in an earlier accident.