The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was called in. Alistair Brightman
Man in chopper mercy dash after boat collision

Mark Furler
by
22nd Jun 2019 5:56 AM
A MAN has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after he was seriously injured in a boat collision in the Gympie region on Friday night.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to make the mercy dash to a coastal scene around 9.45pm

It's believed the man had been the sole occupant of a tinnie, which was hit by another vessel.

He reportedly suffered a head injury and fell into the water.

When members on board the second boat retrieved him from the water, it's believed he was unconscious.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics initially treated the patient at a boat ramp.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed nearby.

LifeFlight's Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic performed further treatment, before the man, aged in his 50s, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

