Man charged with shooting son of Ibrahim's bodyguard

SHOOTING VICTIM: Nemilote 'Nim' Ngata (right) with John Ibrahim. Ngata was shot in Coffs Harbour on February 10, 2018. Instagram/@nimngata

THE arrest of a 27-year-old man at Grafton today comes more than three months since the son of John Ibrahim's bodyguard Nim Ngata was gunned down in a Coffs Harbour street.

Nemilote Ngata was blasted by a shotgun three months after his father, Semi 'Tongan Sam' Ngata, was shot in the back.

Friends of Ngata told the Daily Telegraph he was crippled by drug addiction and had been undergoing drug rehabilitation on the Coffs Coast prior to the shooting.

He moved to Sandy Beach from Sydney to get clean.

The ex-Nomads bikie, better known as 'Nim', was on bail pending an appeal for affray, assault and traffic charges when he was shot while sitting in a car at Ridge St.

Ngata, 30, was hit in the hand and shoulder by a shotgun blast.

He was dropped off at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Detectives from the Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Ebal to investigate the shooting, leading to the arrest of a Coffs Harbour man in Grafton today.

The man was charged with discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and is currently remanded in custody to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court in July.

Ngata was reported to have been on police radar since his late teens.

He had consistently refused to be interviewed by police.

Ngata's father travelled up to be by the side of his hospital bed. He was seen outside hospital smoking a cigarette and wearing a singlet with Ibrahim's face - it was the first time he had been spotted in public since he was shot outside Ibrahim's mother's house in Merrylands.

Last March, police found Ngata slumped behind the wheel of a 4WD in a lane off the Pacific Highway at Woolgoolga.

He had a cocktail of ice, MDMA and diazepam coursing through his body.

After a traffic offender program, he apparently told a supervisor: "I can't believe how quickly a split-second bad choice can change everyone's life, I have learnt my lesson."