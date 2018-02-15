Menu
Man charged with reckless GBH after pub fight

ARREST MADE: An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the assault outside the Coffs Hotel which left a man with serious head injuries.
Keagan Elder
A MAN has been arrested and charged for the assault outside a local pub last week.

About 12.45am on Saturday, an 18-year-old man was arrested by police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command.

The man was charged with reckless grievous bodily harm.

He will appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court tomorrow.

Police allege the man knocked out a 27-year-old local man outside of the Coffs Hotel when he punched him in the head about 12.30am last Thursday.

The 27-year-old man was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with serious head injuries.

Coffs Coast Advocate
