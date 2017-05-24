Man charged with online grooming, procuring child for sex

A man was arrested in the Coffs Harbour area on Tuesday by Strike Force Trawler detectives.

A MAN will face court today after being charged for allegedly grooming and procuring a child online.

The arrest made at about 10am on Tuesday followed an investigation by detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad.

In March, strike force officers began engaging online with a man from the Coffs Coast.

Police will allege in court the man believed he was speaking to a 13-year-old girl and engaged in numerous sexually-explicit conversations with the child and made arrangements to meet for sex.

Yesterday the 47-year-old man was arrested by strike force detectives in the Coffs Harbour area.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at a home in Woolgoolga, where they seized a computer and electronic storage devices.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with two counts of using a carriage service to groom persons under 16, and using a carriage service to procure persons under 16.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.