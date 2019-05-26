Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged with murder over assault death

by Heather McNab
26th May 2019 7:35 PM

A man has been charged with murder following a fight in far northern NSW which led to the death of another man.

The 54-year-old man has died in hospital a week after being critically injured in the fight at a unit in Tweed Heads West on May 15.

Michael Charles Cook, 47, was arrested at the scene and charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

NSW Police say he was re-arrested on Saturday and charged with murder.

He was refused bail when his matter was first in Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday.

The matter is due back in the same court on Monday when he's expected to appear via video link.

assault death editors picks murder tweed heads

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Four players sent off as brawl erupts at Coramba

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Four players sent off as brawl erupts at Coramba

    News FOUR players were sent from the field on Sunday afternoon after a brawl erupted between the Orara Valley Axemen and Sawtell Panthers.

    Fight for the Bight campaign ramps up as hundreds paddle-out

    premium_icon Fight for the Bight campaign ramps up as hundreds paddle-out

    News PHOTOS from the Fight for the Bight event on Sunday.

    Brides of the Coffs Coast

    Brides of the Coffs Coast

    News Check out some of the beautiful weddings across the region.

    Loaded weapon found by Coffs/Clarence police

    Loaded weapon found by Coffs/Clarence police

    Crime RBT stop leads to find in back of car