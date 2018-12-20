Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man ‘dragged dog behind ute while six times limit’

20th Dec 2018 8:53 PM

A MAN has been charged after allegedly driving more than six times the legal alcohol limit and dragging a dog chained to the tray of his ute south of Townsville.

About 10.40am yesterday, police were advised by members of the public that a white Toyota Hilux had been driving along Aerodrome Road, Brandon dragging a dog which was chained to the tray of the utility.

Police attended an Aerodrome Road residence where the driver allegedly recorded a positive roadside breath test.

He was transported to the Ayr Police Station where he recorded a positive blood alcohol concentration of 0.322%.

His cattle dog was taken to a veterinary surgery where she remains in a stable condition with swelling and extensive abrasions to her rear legs and tail.

A 51-year-old Brandon man has been charged with one count each of driving under the influence and animal cruelty and is expected to appear in the Ayr Magistrates court on January 16, 2019.

dragging dog drink driving editors picks ute

Top Stories

    Falkholt family’s plea: ‘Don’t let their deaths be in vain’

    premium_icon Falkholt family’s plea: ‘Don’t let their deaths be in vain’

    News Relatives of the Falkholt family who died in a horrific Boxing Day crash last year, issue emotional plea to drivers to avoid becoming poster family for tragedy.

    Severe storm leaves residents without power

    Severe storm leaves residents without power

    Weather Electricity to more than 2000 residents has been disrupted

    Bypass changes outlined in correspondence

    premium_icon Bypass changes outlined in correspondence

    News Bypass changes have been detailed in correspondence.

    Woman caught drink driving five times the legal limit

    premium_icon Woman caught drink driving five times the legal limit

    News Woman, 50, set to face court for high-range drink driving.

    Local Partners