Man charged with child abuse material

A MAN has been arrested and charged after allegedly soliciting child abuse material online from a teenage girl.

Police alleged the man engaged online with a 14-year-old girl over a number of months, sending and requesting indecent material.

The man, from Boambee East, was being online investigated by detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command who executed a search warrant on the man's home on Tuesday.

Detectives seized a number of items and the 54-year-old man was placed under arrest and taken to the Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with use carriage service to solicit child abuse material and use carriage service to send indecent material to a child under 18-years-old.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday.