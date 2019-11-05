Menu
A man is facing a string of offences including bestiality and making child exploitation material. His case was mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court today.
Crime

Man charged with bestiality, child sex acts

Janessa Ekert
janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
5th Nov 2019 12:40 PM
POLICE have charged a man over allegedly having sex with a dog and making child exploitation material for more than 18 months at an address in West Mackay.

The 36 year old, who is currently in custody, has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

He is facing a string of offences including bestiality and making child exploitation material over a child known to him between January last year and August this year.

It is alleged he had sex with a dog.

The man is also accused of possessing child exploitation material in early September this year.

He was initially charged and granted court bail over the making child exploitation charge in May this year.

However, his bail was revoked less than a month later.

He was charged with bestiality last week.

His case was mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court today.

The man cannot be named as it could identify the child victim.

If convicted of bestiality he could face up to seven years jail.

Under Queensland law the maximum penalty for possessing or making child exploitation material is 20 years, which is increased to 25 years if the act is committed using a hidden network or anonymising service.

The case was adjourned to a date early next year.

