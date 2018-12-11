Menu
Crime

Man charged with stalking after child approach incident

11th Dec 2018 7:19 AM | Updated: 9:11 AM

A MAN has been charged following investigations into an alleged child approach incident at Lismore.

About 3.20pm on November 7, a 10-year-old girl got off the school bus at the corner of Hunter and Orion Streets, Lismore and started walking to her destination.

It's alleged a man driving a white station wagon approached the girl and spoke to her, before trying to entice her into his vehicle.

The matter was reported to officers from Richmond Police District and an investigation was commenced by Lismore Detectives.

About 4pm yesterday, a 50-year-old man was arrested in South Lismore.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with stalk/intimidate with intention to cause fear/physical harm (personal).

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

