Boy, 13, allegedly sexually assaulted in shopping centre

A MAN will appear in court charged with the alleged indecent assault of a teenage boy in a local shopping centre toilet.

David Quinn, 56, has been granted conditional bail over the alleged incident, which happened at the Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre last Friday.

Police will allege a 13-year-old boy was indecently assaulted by a unknown man that morning.

Detectives attached to the State Crime Command Child Abuse Unit were called to investigate.

A NSW Police Media spokesperson said the man was arrested at the shopping centre at 5pm that afternoon and charged with indecent assault on a child aged under 16.

He appeared in a brief bail court hearing at the Coffs Harbour Courthouse on Saturday where strict bail conditions were imposed.

He is to appear in the Coffs Harbour Local Court next Monday.