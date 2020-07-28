Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man remains behind bars accused of a violent North Coast break-in.
A man remains behind bars accused of a violent North Coast break-in.
Crime

Man charged over violent break-in remains in custody

Liana Turner
28th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man accused of involvement in a violent North Coast break-in remains in custody.

John Buzzy Robert Bennett, 35, from Coolangatta, was not required to appear before court when the case was mentioned before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

He remains in custody charged with special aggravated break and enter involving wounding.

Police will allege he and co-accused Caitlin Todd entered a home on Matong Drive in Ocean Shores about 5am on June 9 this year and the occupant sustained actual bodily harm during the incident.

Mr Bennett has not yet lodged a formal plea to the charge.

Before court on Monday, police prosecutor Val Short asked the court to adjourn the case to Tweed Heads Local Court, which has DPP listing days for serious cases.

A brief of evidence is due to be filed by September 14 and the matter will return to court on September 23.

Mr Bennett's solicitor made no application for bail and it was formally refused.

break-in allegations byron bay local court byron crime northern rivers crime ocean shores
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 38 people facing the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 38 people facing the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today, July 28.

        $50M DA SPIKE: Coronavirus no drain on Coffs development

        premium_icon $50M DA SPIKE: Coronavirus no drain on Coffs development

        Council News Latest data reveals record investment in Coffs Harbour despite COVID-19...

        Ocean explorer launches next chapter

        premium_icon Ocean explorer launches next chapter

        News Underwater photographer involved in Gallipoli discovery holds life’s work in his...

        MATCH REPORT: Bombers change up to sink Lions

        premium_icon MATCH REPORT: Bombers change up to sink Lions

        Soccer ‘We nullified their attack, and in those conditions, it worked’