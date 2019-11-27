Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged over ‘random’ killing

by Talisa Eley
27th Nov 2019 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over the alleged "random" killing of a homeless man in a popular Tweed Heads park.

The body of the 56-year-old, from Byron Bay, was discovered around 11am on Friday by a couple walking their dog in Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park.

Police said the body was found with "physical wounds", believed to be a significant head injury, in a sleeping bag.

DARK UNDERBELLY OF POPULAR PARK

The crime scene at Tweed Heads Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.
The crime scene at Tweed Heads Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.

 

A 36-year-old man was arrested getting off a bus in Wharf St, Tweed Heads about 3.15pm yesterday and later charged with murder.

Police said it appeared the killing was random and the pair were not known to each other.

The man remains in police custody and is due to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court later today.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks homeless man tweed crime tweed heads

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        premium_icon PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        News DELAYS and expense for tank water deliveries raise questions for council and suppliers.

        ‘State of extremes’: NSW weather chaos

        ‘State of extremes’: NSW weather chaos

        News State has been lashed by severe thunderstorms, heatwaves and snow

        The family Cowper forgot

        premium_icon The family Cowper forgot

        People and Places His grieving family bore the consequences of his actions that morning in Cowper ...

        Species under threat as fires bear down on pristine valleys

        premium_icon Species under threat as fires bear down on pristine valleys

        News Firefighters are keeping a close eye on a number of 'pinchpoints'.