Man facing dangerous driving charge over Coffs death

A MAN, 46, has been charged over a fatal crash, which led to the death of a 23-year-old man near Coffs Harbour in June.

Around 8.50pm on Saturday, June 3, a Holden Commodore was travelling north on Orara Way near Nana Glen when it left the road and crashed into a tree.

The 23-year-old male passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The 46-year-old male driver received minor injuries and was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for mandatory blood and urine tests.

Police from Mid North Coast Crash Investigation Unit commenced inquiries.

At around 4.30pm on Thursday, the 46-year-old man was served with a court attendance notice for the offences of dangerous driving (DUI) causing death and negligent driving causing death.

His licence has been suspended.

He is expected to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on September 26.