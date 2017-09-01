Man charged over Emerald Beach assault

Police and forensics are on scene at a house in Fiddaman Road.

UPDATE: Friday, September 1, 12pm.

A MAN has been charged after two men were assaulted at a home in Fiddaman Road yesterday.

The 23-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless grievous bodily harm, break and enter, damage property and two counts of assault.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Thursday

3.45pm: A MAN has been arrested and taken to hospital under police guard after an alleged assault at Emerald Beach this morning.

The 23 year-old is being treated for facial injuries sustained during the incident at Fiddaman Rd.

Police responded to reports of an assault at about 4am and found a 29-year-old man had been stabbed and a 38-year-old man had been assaulted.

The men were taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with non-life threatening head injuries and have since been released.

8.30am: BLUE tape covers the drive way of a house in Fiddaman Road and police and forensic cars are parked on the road.

It's not the sight people waking up and driving down the road in Emerald Beach are used to seeing but after a 000 phone call at 4am this morning, police arrived on the scene.

Police said the incident is a possible assault and no arrests have been made at this point.

They said the house has been declared a crime scene.

A resident living nearby the scene said one of their friends heard screaming and called 000 around 4am.