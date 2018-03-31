A man wanted on outstanding warrants was today charged after leading police on a pursuit and crashing. Crime Wanted man charged over dangerous pursuit

A MAN wanted on warrants has been charged after a pursuit in Coffs Harbour today. On Saturday about 4pm, police were patrolling the Pacific Highway, when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling at 136km/h in a 60km/h zone. Police attempted to stop the car but it failed to pull over, so a pursuit was initiated. As the pursuit approached Vernon Street, it narrowly missed a collision with a truck before losing control, hitting a stationary vehicle and mounting the footpath. Police arrested the 27-year-old male driver and he was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station. Checks revealed the man was wanted on two outstanding warrants. He was charged with police pursuit (Skye’s Law), drive manner dangerous, unlicensed driver (never held), refuse roadside breath test and breath analysis, exceed speed limit by over 45km/h, and the two outstanding warrants. He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Sunday.