Menu
Login
A man wanted on outstanding warrants was today charged after leading police on a pursuit and crashing.
A man wanted on outstanding warrants was today charged after leading police on a pursuit and crashing.
Crime

Wanted man charged over dangerous pursuit

31st Mar 2018 7:03 PM
A MAN wanted on warrants has been charged after a pursuit in Coffs Harbour today. On Saturday about 4pm, police were patrolling the Pacific Highway, when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling at 136km/h in a 60km/h zone. Police attempted to stop the car but it failed to pull over, so a pursuit was initiated. As the pursuit approached Vernon Street, it narrowly missed a collision with a truck before losing control, hitting a stationary vehicle and mounting the footpath. Police arrested the 27-year-old male driver and he was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station. Checks revealed the man was wanted on two outstanding warrants. He was charged with police pursuit (Skye’s Law), drive manner dangerous, unlicensed driver (never held), refuse roadside breath test and breath analysis, exceed speed limit by over 45km/h, and the two outstanding warrants. He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Sunday.
Coffs Coast Advocate
Seniors forced to pull the plug on heating and cooling

Seniors forced to pull the plug on heating and cooling

News National Seniors advocate Ian Henschke has drawn attention to rising energy costs forcing some seniors to do without heating or cooling to make ends meet

Pollutant levels start to fall in contaminated Coffs Creek

Pollutant levels start to fall in contaminated Coffs Creek

News Coffs Harbour City Council has made an urgent call to swimmers

Green tourism for Coffs Coast

Green tourism for Coffs Coast

News Work has started on the new Treetop Adventure Park at Sealy Lookout.

Asia loves our Wagyu beef and wants more of it

Asia loves our Wagyu beef and wants more of it

Business A DPI delegation to Asia discovered huge demand for Aussie beef

Local Partners